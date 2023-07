Jerry William Lytle, born March 24, 1952 in Vallejo, California passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation has been held and there will be no services at his request. Terzich & Wilson Cremtion-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangments.

