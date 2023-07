Timothy Scott Hood, born May 24, 1956 in Oregon City, Oregon passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at his residence in Modesto, California. A Private family graveside service was held at Carter’s Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

