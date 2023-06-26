Boyd, Barbara

Barbara Ann Denlinger Boyd, born July 30, 1955 passed away Friday, June 23, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Funeral Services will be held. Graveside Services with viewing will follow at Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 North Dakota Ave, Modesto, California at 2:30 PM Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Twain Harte, CA Services: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10 AM with view time starting at 9 AM at Mountain View Church, 19220 Cherokee Road, Tuolumne, California Call in line 1-805-706-5351.