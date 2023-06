Robert “Bob” Stanley Graham, born April 26, 1932 in Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment with Military Honors will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

