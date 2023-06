Marcy Lavern Trinidad, born October 16, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his former wife’s residence in Modesto, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

