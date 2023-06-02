Hiemstra, Susan (Suzie)

Susan (Suzie) Alice Nichols Hiemstra born on Sept 13, 1956 passed away March 27, 2023.

It is heart wrenching to announce that Suzie lost her 4-month battle with an aggressive cancer on March 27, with her husband Ralph and sons Andy & Tommy by her side.

Suzie was born on Sept 13, 1956, to Bill & Marie Nichols in San Rafael, CA. She moved to Jamestown in 1967 and attended Jamestown Elementary and graduated from Sonora High School in 1974. She received an AA Degree in Business, held a degree in cosmetology and worked at Country Girl Salon as well as Ox Bow Salon. In 1976 she became an LVN and worked at Community Hospital.

She married Ralph Hiemstra in 1975 and they were blessed with two sons, Andrew and Thomas. Suzie loved being a mom and was a boy scout den leader for both boys. Suzie was a government loan packager for Hiemstra Construction for 15 years.

Suzie loved life! As a youngster she loved to ride her horse all over Tuolumne County. She was an excellent seamstress, having made her own wedding gown. She enjoyed travelling with Ralph in their motorhome, swimming and crocheting. She had a great memory and had a knack for remembering everyone she met. She will remain in our hearts forever!

Suzie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ralph, sons Andrew (Nikki) & Thomas. Grandson, Trenton 12, step grandsons Tanner Sutten 19, Tucker Sutten 17 & Tommy Sutten 15 all of Sonora. Brother Bill Nichols of Tuttletown. Stepbrother Ken Keagy (Jennifer) and stepsister Kathy Keagy.

She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Karen Nichols Young of Elk Grove.

Services will be held at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8th at 11:00. A burial will follow at Carter Cemetery in Tuolumne City, CA. In leu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.