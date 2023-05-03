Biehl, Gary

Gary Keith Biehl, Born March 17, 1954 in York, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather who quietly contributed to forestry firefighting in California. View his service posted on YouTube for a few weeks here. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

