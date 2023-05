Leon ‘Peal’ Moore, Born March 3, 1934 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held.

Groveland, CA Services: Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Groveland, California