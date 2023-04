Regina “Gina” Maude Mecredy, born March 21,1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in auto accident in Groveland, CA. Cremation has been held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 04/05/2023

04/05/2023 Age: 58

58 Residence: Groveland, CA