Duane O. Ellis, born February 8, 1950 in Modesto, California password Friday, February 17, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Date of Death: 02/17/2023

02/17/2023 Age: 73

73 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Saturday, April 22nd from 1 to 4 PM at Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora, California.