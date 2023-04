Harold Wesley Hill Jr., born October 2, 1930 in Honolulu, Hawaii passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at his residence in Columbia, California. At his request, he will be cremated and inurned with military honors in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements

Date of Death: 03/29/2023

03/29/2023 Age: 92

92 Residence: Columbia, CA