Linda Carol South, born August 18, 1952 at Travis Air Force Base, California passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a private family celebration of life will be planned this summer. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/22/2023

03/22/2023 Age: 70

70 Residence: Sonora, CA