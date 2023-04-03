Partly Cloudy
Gutierrez, Ramiro

By Sabrina Biehl

Ramiro Ruven Gutierrez, born January 1, 1932 in Houston, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held the inurnment will be with his wife in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation and cemetery arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 03/28/2023
  • Age: 91
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 14,  2023 at 12 Noon at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson St, Sonora, California.
