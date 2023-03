Donald “Red” Turgeon Dobbins, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his residence in Mi Wuk Village, CA. Donald was born on March 17, 1946 in Spokane, WA.

Mi Wuk Village, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.