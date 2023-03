Belinda Hayes Mc Bride, born June 7, 1927 in Asheville, North Carolina passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is requested and private Family services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

