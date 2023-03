Lawrence “Larry” Edward Donovan, born November 25, 1959 in California passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Cremation is planned and there will be no services. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

