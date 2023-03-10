Light Rain
Wick, Lorna

By Sabrina Biehl

Lorna Belle Dillon Wick, born May 15, 1940 in Compton, California, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 03/08/2023
  • Age: 82
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson Street, Sonora, California.
