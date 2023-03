John “Johnnie” Edward Morris, born May 19, 1938 in Manteca, California passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at his residence in Greeley Hill, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Escalon, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

