Scofield, Darrell

By Sabrina Biehl

Darrell Raymond Scofield, born August 25, 1930 in Big Oak Flat, California passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at his residence in Big Oak Flat, California.  Cremation is planned and Graveside services will be held.     Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 03/03/2023
  • Age: 92
  • Residence: Big Oak Flat, CA
  • Services: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 AM at Oak Grove Cemetery, 13000 Memorial Drive, Groveland, California
