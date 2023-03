Barbara Jean Lovell, born April 9, 1950 Seattle, Washington passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in Adventist Health Sonora. Private Family Graveside services will be held at Dambacher Mountain Memorial with a public Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

