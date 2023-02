Stephen “Tim” Timothy Higgins, born April 20, 1962 at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi passed away Monday, February 28, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and the inurnment will be in his family plot in New York. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/28/2023

02/28/2023 Age: 60

60 Residence: Sonora, CA