Patrick, Paul

Paul Patrick born in Holyoke, Colorado, and raised in Soquel, California, passed away on February 20, 2023, in Sonora, California.

After he retired, he and Joan settled in the beautiful area of Sonora, California.

Paul is reunited with his loving wife Joan (2014) and is survived by their three adoring children and their loving spouses, David (Karen), Paula (Kevin), and Patricia; his eight cherished grandchildren, Michael (Amanda), Laurie (Wayne), Daniel (Melissa), Jeff, Brian, Josh, Sara (Cameron), and Casey; and his precious great-grandchildren, River, Noah, Tatum, Declan, and Ivy.

Paul and Joan had happy times dining at their favorite restaurant in Twain Harte, El Jardin. He considered Chasity and Tres friends and enjoyed their chats. Paul liked to joke with his favorite gardener, Kami, and we thank her for her kindness to Paul over the years.

How sad the family is to see Dad go. The memories he leaves with us will be forever in our hearts.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, Sonora, California, will be handling the cremation arrangements. The family will have a private gathering at a later date. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or any youth athletic program.