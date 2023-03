John Daniel Garza, born May 21, 1953 in Brownsville, Texas passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California.  Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service is scheduled at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California