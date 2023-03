Maxine Laruth Pedersen, born November 27, 1929 in Texas passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Cortez Cemetery in Cortez, Colorado. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

