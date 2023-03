Billy Owens Musser, born August 5, 1931 in Cherokee, Oklahoma passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 in Adventist Health Sonora. Private burial will be held in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/13/2023

02/13/2023 Age: 91

91 Residence: Sonora, CA