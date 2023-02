Grant Thomas Gulseth, born November 15, 1936 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation has been held and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

