Eldon Kenneth “Ken” Amos, born March 3, 1936 in Modesto, California passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned and the inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery at a future date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 02/13/2023

02/13/2023 Age: 86

86 Residence: Groveland, CA