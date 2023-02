Joan Carol Richardson, born June 30, 1944 in Oakland, California passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later day in the Spring. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

