Jimmie Lee Turner born July 13, 1933 in Honolulu, Hawaii. From 1949 to 1952 he was in the army in Korea. Survived by his wife of 17 years Sharon Ronalie Turner and Jimmie McGrew, his grandchild. He loved making wood things.

Date of Death: 02/11/2023

02/11/2023 Age: 89

89 Residence: Sonora, CA