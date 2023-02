Betty Elouise McColloch, born March 6, 1933 in Modesto, California passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation has been held and inurnment was in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and Burial Arrangements

Date of Death: 01/14/2023

01/14/2023 Age: 89

89 Residence: Sonora, CA