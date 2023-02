Sardella-Kisling, Leona

Leona Ann Sardella-Kisling, born September 1, 1926 in Sonora, California passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Graveside Services will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Graveside Services.