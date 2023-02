Alfredo “Fred” Orlando Vigil, born November 10, 1934 in Alamosa, Colorado passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Cremation has been planned and the inurnment will be in Walsonburg Masonic Cemetery in Walsonburg, Colorado. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

