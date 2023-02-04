Valente, Greg

Greg was born June 26, 1979 in Stockton. He passed away January 24, 2023 in Columbia.

Greg is survived by his parents, Glen and Rosie Valente, his sister Janeen Loewen, her husband Josh and his nephew, Roland, whom he adored. He is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Alana Finlan, numerus aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.

Greg graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1997. He also attended San Joaquin Delta College.

Greg was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed Jeeping, Rock Crawling, and Fishing. Any free time he had, he was out in the woods. He loved being the camp coordinator. Greg had a huge heart and everyone knew he would be there in a minute to help anyone in need, no matter what time of day.

Greg was a proud member of the “Sonora Posse Rockcrawlers.” He made many friends out in the woods and with members of the group.

Greg was employed by Blue Mountain Minerals as a Millwright until the day of his passing.

A Memorial Service honoring Greg will be on February 4th 2023 at The Motherlode Fairgrounds in the Manzanita Building, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA.

The service will start at noon. Lunch will be provided.

Anyone who wants to bring their Crawler or Jeeps, please do. We all know how much Greg enjoyed a big get together.