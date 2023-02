Rosemary Castillo, born August 28, 1943 in Tulare, California passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation has been held and she will be inurned in the Historic Wilmington Cemetery in Wilmington, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 01/26/2023

01/26/2023 Age: 79

79 Residence: Sonora, CA