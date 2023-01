Billie “Bill” Lee Rife, Born March 3, 1928 in Kearny, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Our Lady of Perpetual Nursing in Stockton, California. Private burial was in Dudley Cemetery in Greeley Hill, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements

