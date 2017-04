Murry Joseph Francois Sr. passed away Thursday, March 30th at his residence in La Grange, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

La Grange Services: Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 8th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Cemetery St., Big Oak Flat, CA 11am. Private Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland, CA