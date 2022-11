Janice Marie Arakawa, born February 7, 1955 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California.   A Memorial Service will be held.  Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation

Date of Death: 11/08/2022

11/08/2022 Age: 67

67 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 PM at Hilltop Church, 412 West Stockton Road, Sonora, California