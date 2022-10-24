Nelson, Ora

Ora Beth Nelson, born June 10, 1934 in Oklahoma City, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022. Ora Beth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many friends and she loved playing bridge. Life was full of fun, hosting parties, especially the annual Halloween Costume Bridge Day. She will be deeply missed by all. Ora Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her 2 children, 4grandsons, and 3 great-grandchildren. There will be only a private family service.

88 Residence: Sonora, CA