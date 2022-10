Beverly “Butch” Joan Carroll, born February 13, 1941 in San Mateo, California passed away Friday, October 15, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Private Family services are planned and burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

