Peterson, Vivian

Vivian Lee (Pease) Peterson, born December 1, 1932 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Graveside Services will be held. A Reception will follow from 1:30-4:30 PM at the Columbia House, 22738 Main St, Columbia. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday October 22, 2022 at 12 Noon in the Family plot in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California.