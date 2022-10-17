Partly Cloudy
Peterson, Vivian

By Sabrina Biehl

Vivian Lee (Pease) Peterson, born December 1, 1932 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California.   Graveside Services will be held.  A Reception will follow from 1:30-4:30 PM at the Columbia House, 22738 Main St, Columbia.      Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

  • Date of Death: 09/23/2022
  • Age: 89
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Saturday October 22, 2022 at 12 Noon in the Family plot in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California.

