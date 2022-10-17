Maxwell, Oliver

Oliver H. Maxwell, passed away October 10, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. U.S. Navy stationed in Long Beach CA, Honorable Discharge August 1946 Graduate of UC Berkeley Class of 1951 Industrial engineer degree. Member of the Geezers of Sonora, Sonora SIRS Branch 136, Newcomers Club and former member of the Elks.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements