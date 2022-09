Vivian Lee (Pease) Peterson, Born December 1, 1932 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and services are pending. Inurnment will be in the Family plot in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

