Lenore Marie Shively, Born August 27, 1935 in Cascade, Meterville, Montana passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Lenore and her husband, Jim Shively, both Veterans, will inurned with Honors in a Veterans Cemetery in Montana. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangement

Date of Death: 09/23/2022

09/23/2022 Age: 87

87 Residence: Sonora, CA