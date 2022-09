Birchel Ronnie Knowles, born January 20, 1947 in Keith, Harlen County, Kentucky passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and the inurnment will be with Military Honors in Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California near his twin brother, Beachel Knowles.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangement.