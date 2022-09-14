Kelly, Major

Major Kelly, born 1929 in West Monroe Louisiana passed away Monday, September 5th, 2022. He served in the US air force during Korean conflict. Major was a longtime Sonora area resident and he died at 93 years of age. A true “southern gentleman,” Major loved music and spent his entire life playing guitar. He played at local nursing homes as a volunteer for the last 20 or so years. His stories and tales inspired and entertained. He will be missed by many.

Rest in peace major