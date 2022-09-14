Clear
Kelly, Major

By Sabrina Biehl

Major Kelly, born 1929 in West Monroe Louisiana passed away Monday, September 5th, 2022. He served in the US air force during Korean conflict. Major was a longtime Sonora area resident and he died at 93 years of age. A true “southern gentleman,” Major loved music and spent his entire life playing guitar. He played at local nursing homes as a volunteer for the last 20 or so years. His stories and tales inspired and entertained. He will be missed by many.

 

Rest in peace major

  • Date of Death: 09/05/2022
  • Age: 93
  • Residence: Sonora, CA

