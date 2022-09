Elvy Irene Peterson, born February 11, 1929 in Kinna, Sweden passed away December 5, 2021 at her Residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Date of Death: 12/05/2021

12/05/2021 Age: 92

92 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 PM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California