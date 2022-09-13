Garwood, George
George Duane Garwood, born October 26, 1930 in Lubbock, Texas passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held in Sonora at a future date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
- Date of Death: 09/04/2022
- Age: 91
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: Graveside services will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11 AM with Army Military Honors at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. A Memorial Service will be held in Sonora at a future date.