Lemon, Max
Max Hortin Lemon 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, brother and
friend departed this life on September 10th, 2022.
Max was born in Oakley, Utah, July 20, 1931 to William Harper and Grace Ella Hortin Lemon. He spent
his early years in Francis Utah and learned many skills growing up in a large family on a farm. He
attended schools in Summit County and graduated from South Summit High School in 1949.
Max attended college at Utah State in Logan Utah and earned a Bachelor Science, in Dairy Husbandry.
After graduating college, he returned to the family farm. It was at this time he met and married Janet
McNaughtan February 14, 1957 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Ten children have blessed their lives.
Max returned to school to earn a Masters degree and at the urging of his mother, also took classes in
education. Max graduated with his Master’s Degree in 1959 having completed enough education classes
to qualify to teach school. He began a teaching career as a science teacher at Manilla High school in
Dagget County Utah. Four years later, he moved to Sonora California to work as a science teacher at
Sonora High School. He mainly taught Chemistry and Physics and his Master’s degree qualified him to
teach other subjects as well. He taught at Sonora High School 38 years and 15 more as a substitute
teacher after his retirement. His teaching contributions also include Sierra Conservation Center,
Columbia College, and Adult Alternative Education in Tuolumne County.
Max seemed to connect with youth from every walk of life, whether from his Chemistry or Physics
classes, or his detention period he recognized the worth of each individual and helped many improve
their circumstances. He enjoyed work and providing for his family. He took on extracurricular
opportunities at Sonora High school working as a standby custodian, facility supervisor for visiting
athletic teams, or community events held on campus. Max also worked summer nights at Silva Dairy
loading milk delivery trucks. Max was a California migrant farm worker. Migrating each summer with his
family to work on the family farm in Utah from 1968-2002. While in Utah during those summers he
worked for the South Kamas Ditch Company (an agricultural irrigation district) as a water master,
supervising and monitoring the actual daily use of water with participating farms and ranches.
Max was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many leadership
and teaching positions in his Sonora congregation. Max and his wife Janet served as full-time
missionaries in the Mesa Arizona mission July 2002-July 2003.
Max is survived by his wife Janet, and eight children: Max Steven (Loralee) Elk Grove Calif, Bruce Jay
(Kathleen) Idaho Falls, Robert Brent (Teresa) Elk Grove, Valerie Jane (Dewey) Fresno, Calif, Annette (Jim)
Fairview Park Ohio, Janet Kaye (Doug) Herriman, Utah, Richard (Stephanie) Pocatello Idaho, Alan (K.C.)
Provo, Utah. He is survived by 40 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Also survived by his
siblings, Melvin(Marilyn) Lemon, sister-in-law Mildred Lemon, Louise Peterson, Kathleen (Roy) McGuire,
Ruth Novak, Margaret(Duane) Parke and sister-in-law Roie Ellen Lemon. His daughter Marie passed in
2021 and daughter Maryann Died in infancy 1980.
Max will be missed by his family, students and friends. We rejoice in the gospel of Jesus Christ and look
forward to meeting again.
- Date of Death: 09/10/2022
- Age: 91
- Residence: Sacramento, California (Former long time resident of Sonora)
- Services: Funeral Services and burial will be in Kamus, Utah