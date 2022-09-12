Lemon, Max

Max Hortin Lemon 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, brother and

friend departed this life on September 10th, 2022.

Max was born in Oakley, Utah, July 20, 1931 to William Harper and Grace Ella Hortin Lemon. He spent

his early years in Francis Utah and learned many skills growing up in a large family on a farm. He

attended schools in Summit County and graduated from South Summit High School in 1949.

Max attended college at Utah State in Logan Utah and earned a Bachelor Science, in Dairy Husbandry.

After graduating college, he returned to the family farm. It was at this time he met and married Janet

McNaughtan February 14, 1957 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Ten children have blessed their lives.

Max returned to school to earn a Masters degree and at the urging of his mother, also took classes in

education. Max graduated with his Master’s Degree in 1959 having completed enough education classes

to qualify to teach school. He began a teaching career as a science teacher at Manilla High school in

Dagget County Utah. Four years later, he moved to Sonora California to work as a science teacher at

Sonora High School. He mainly taught Chemistry and Physics and his Master’s degree qualified him to

teach other subjects as well. He taught at Sonora High School 38 years and 15 more as a substitute

teacher after his retirement. His teaching contributions also include Sierra Conservation Center,

Columbia College, and Adult Alternative Education in Tuolumne County.

Max seemed to connect with youth from every walk of life, whether from his Chemistry or Physics

classes, or his detention period he recognized the worth of each individual and helped many improve

their circumstances. He enjoyed work and providing for his family. He took on extracurricular

opportunities at Sonora High school working as a standby custodian, facility supervisor for visiting

athletic teams, or community events held on campus. Max also worked summer nights at Silva Dairy

loading milk delivery trucks. Max was a California migrant farm worker. Migrating each summer with his

family to work on the family farm in Utah from 1968-2002. While in Utah during those summers he

worked for the South Kamas Ditch Company (an agricultural irrigation district) as a water master,

supervising and monitoring the actual daily use of water with participating farms and ranches.

Max was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many leadership

and teaching positions in his Sonora congregation. Max and his wife Janet served as full-time

missionaries in the Mesa Arizona mission July 2002-July 2003.

Max is survived by his wife Janet, and eight children: Max Steven (Loralee) Elk Grove Calif, Bruce Jay

(Kathleen) Idaho Falls, Robert Brent (Teresa) Elk Grove, Valerie Jane (Dewey) Fresno, Calif, Annette (Jim)

Fairview Park Ohio, Janet Kaye (Doug) Herriman, Utah, Richard (Stephanie) Pocatello Idaho, Alan (K.C.)

Provo, Utah. He is survived by 40 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Also survived by his

siblings, Melvin(Marilyn) Lemon, sister-in-law Mildred Lemon, Louise Peterson, Kathleen (Roy) McGuire,

Ruth Novak, Margaret(Duane) Parke and sister-in-law Roie Ellen Lemon. His daughter Marie passed in

2021 and daughter Maryann Died in infancy 1980.

Max will be missed by his family, students and friends. We rejoice in the gospel of Jesus Christ and look

forward to meeting again.