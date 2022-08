Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Schlenz (a former resident of Sonora) Born March 27, 1957 in Mountain View, California passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 in Fairmont Rehabilitation Hospital in Lodi, California

Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery in Lockeford, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements