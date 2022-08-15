Clear
99.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Young, Clifford “Ken”

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Clifford “Ken”  Kenneth Young, born August 19, 1939 in Upstate New York passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Funeral services will be held. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Columbia I.O.O.F  Cemetery, School Street Road in Columbia, California.

  • Date of Death: 08/02/2022
  • Age: 82
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12 Noon at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 