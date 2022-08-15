Young, Clifford “Ken”

Clifford “Ken” Kenneth Young, born August 19, 1939 in Upstate New York passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Funeral services will be held. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Columbia I.O.O.F Cemetery, School Street Road in Columbia, California.

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12 Noon at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California.